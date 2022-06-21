Zoe Kravitz to Star in and Produce Super-Powered Heist Film The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets

Zoe Kravitz is no stranger to the superhero space with projects like X-Men: First Class and The Batman — and it looks like she will be adding another film to that list. On Tuesday, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Warner Bros. has picked up The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets, a film adaptation of the short story of the same name from Leyna Krow. The project will star Kravitz, who will also produce alongside Matt Jackson (The Trial of the Chicago 7, All the Old Knives) and Jackson Pictures' Joanne Lee.

The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets is described as a redefining of the heist genre with a story centered on bank-robbing twins – one with supernatural powers and one without. One twin is named Maggie, who is the brains and the brawn with her telekinesis, super-strength, language fluency, invincibility and more, while the narrator is the self-appointed face of the operation. This twin will follow Maggie every step of the way, but when their newest venture goes awry, she begins to have a second thoughts about the life they lead, especially when the gunfire starts to hail on her and her impenetrable sister. Krow's short story was originally published in the 2017 anthology Weird Sisters: Lilac City Fairy Tales.

Krow is also behind the short story "Sinkhole", which is currently being adapted at Universal by Jordan Peele and Issa Rae. Her debut novel, Fire Season, will be published this summer.

Kravitz has had a number of projects at Warner Bros., including portraying Selina Kyle / Catwoman in The Batman earlier this year, as well as the HBO Max movie Kimi. She is also set to make her debut with Pussy Island, starring Channing Tatum and Simon Rex, which is currently in pre-production.

"I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people," Kravitz previously explained during DC FanDome 2021. "But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we're telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don't want her to be an idea. You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history. So I really, really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman's life."

"I think it was about trying to find a way to ground her, so that she felt like she had an emotional journey that made sense for who she was that ended up being Selina Kyle, but was one that we hadn't seen before. And yet, in some ways, it does connect to the comics. I mean, that's the thing which would be fun to share with an audience is that there are very there are a lot of iconic Selina Kyle aspects to the story, but I don't think any version of any of the Batman stories that have done any Selina stuff have done it in this way."

What do you think of Zoe Kravitz's latest project? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!