Zoe Saldaña Credits "One Thing" From Personal Life With Her Action Career

Actor Zoe Saldaña had a number of smaller supporting roles earlier in her career, but films like Colombiana, Avatar, and Guardians of the Galaxy helped make her become a prominent figure in the world of action, an avenue that the actor entirely credits to her background in ballet. She recently explained how, had she not already had a built-in history of necessary athleticism, she wouldn't have considered taking part in such projects. Thanks to her involvement in these action franchises, she's become one of the most profitable stars of her generation, with the films she's starred in going on to earn billions of dollars at worldwide box offices. As she's starring in Avatar: The Way of Water and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, she'll likely be adding another billion or two to those totals.

When asked by First We Feast about the impact her ballet history had on her acting career, Saldaña recalled, "It is the number one element that is solely responsible for my career in the action genre. Had I not had an athletic background, I don't think I would have explored action movies."

Saldaña has amassed a passionate following thanks to her various performances, though it would arguably be Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has earned the most devout following, a fact complicated by the character's death in Avengers: Infinity War. Luckily, fans didn't have to say a permanent goodbye to the figure, as Avengers: Endgame and its time-travel mechanics brought the character back, but with a twist. The Gamora who returned is the same individual, but from a point in time before she ever teamed up with Star-Lord, Drax, and the rest of the Guardians, entirely changing up the dynamics of the team for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The upcoming film is described, "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians."

Saldaña will next be seen in Avatar: The Way of Water, which hits theaters on December 16th. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in theaters on May 5, 2023.

What do you think of Saldaña's action films? Let us know in the comments!