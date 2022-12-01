Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Gets First Poster

It's time to face the music in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Marvel Studios has revealed the first trailer and poster for the end of James Gunn's trilogy, which the director confirmed is "the last time people will see this team of Guardians." That may be because the first footage from the final volume, which was released online after debuting during Disney's CCXP panel, teased a major death and the arrival of powerful new cosmic characters Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). "We'll all fly away together, one last time," Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) says in the trailer, "into the forever and beautiful sky."

That forever and beautiful sky is a sunset on the Vol. 3 teaser poster, assembling the team of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Rocket, Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Groot (Vin Diesel), Cosmo (Maria Bakalova), and 2014 Gamora (Zoe Saldana) on the wing of the Bowie.



(Photo: Marvel Studios)

After the events of Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder, Star-Lord is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, who died at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Along with protecting one of their own, Star-Lord must rally his team on a mission to defend the universe. If they fail, it could mean the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

"Vol. 3 has a lot of the fun and the goofy stuff of Guardians, but it's also incredibly emotional. It's the end of the story for this group of Guardians, so there was a lot of emotion around it," Gunn told Entertainment Weekly of concluding a story that started with 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. "It was very serious a lot of the time. The actors were all pushing themselves a lot, especially Chris Pratt. It was heavy."

Gunn continued: "I think I felt a lot of pressure before because it really matters to me that we end this story well. I'll be honest, I started looking at all the trilogies that have existed throughout time, and in most trilogies, the third movie is awful. There's a couple of exceptions, but when I say a couple, I mean like two or three. It's very rare that the third movie in a franchise is good. So, it was important to me that we really ended this story in a good way."

Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens only in theaters on May 5th, 2023.