Zoe Saldaña Details Bad Experience Filming Pirates of the Caribbean

Zoe Saldaña is recapping the bad experience she suffered while on the set of the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. The actress has become a household name, thanks in large part to the many roles she's played in big blockbuster flicks such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar. One of her first big parts came opposite Johnny Depp in 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean, where she played the pirate smuggler Anamaria. Saldaña recalls how poorly her experience on the Pirates of the Caribbean set went, and how producer Jerry Bruckheimer apologized after the fact.

"It was my first exposure to a major Hollywood mega movie, where there were just so many actors and so many producers and so many crew members," Saldaña told Entertainment Weekly . "We were shooting in different locations, and the environments were not that agreeable, sometimes, to our shoot days. I was very young, and it was just a little too big for me, and the pace of it was a little too fast."

She added, "I walked away not really having a good experience from it overall. I felt like I was lost in the trenches of it a great deal, and I just didn't feel like that was okay."

Saldaña recalled how Jerry Bruckheimer apologized to her years later after hearing her negative comments in the press.

"Years later, I was able to meet with Jerry Bruckheimer, who apologized that I had that experience cause he really wants everyone to have a good experience on his projects," Saldaña said. "That really moved me — the fact that he remembered that I had mentioned that during press, I guess, or an engagement I had done years before and that he felt compelled to bring it up and to take accountability."

Luckily, Saldaña didn't let one bad experience sour her on acting in Hollywood. "To feel seen and heard as an artist, throughout the years, or even just as a person, means so much," she concluded.

Is Zoe Saldaña's Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Marvel released the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special earlier this week. As you might expect, the teaser for the Disney+ Special Presentation features the entire Guardians team in their full holiday glory, as they journey to Earth to try and cheer up Star-Lord, who is sad and missing Gamora after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Though Gamora is referenced in the trailer, right now it appears she won't be a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Gamora took off for parts unknown after helping defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. The version of Gamora that fought alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes came from the past, and wasn't the Gamora that was a member of the Guardians. That Gamora was sacrificed by Thanos to retrieve the Soul Stone in Avengers: Infinity War.

What do you make of Zoe Saldaña's comments regarding her experience on Pirates of the Caribbean? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.