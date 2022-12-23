Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer Revealed

It's been a busy week for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Monday, Marvel Studios unveiled the first teaser for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, sending fans of the franchise on a journey into the Quantum Realm. Now, the House of Ideas has released another teaser and it sure is a doozy. Tuesday, Marvel shared the first glimpse at the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the second "Special Presentation" offering from the Burbank-based outfit.

As you might expect, the teaser features the entire Guardians team in their full holiday glory, as they journey to Earth to try and cheer up Star-Lord, who is sad and missing Gamora after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special required viewing?

According to Guardians helmer James Gunn, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is most definitely required viewing for fans of the franchise, setting up some plot points for the future of the franchise, namely story beats in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures," Gunn said during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel. "But I think it really is about the one story. This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

The filmmaker has also confirmed the special very much resides in the main MCU continuity, calling it a "complete joy" to work on.

"The Holiday Special was pure joy," Gunn replied. "Vol. 3 was very difficult for a billion reasons, beginning with its size and complexity. It might be my favorite movie but it probably wasn't my favorite shooting experience, other than the love I have for the whole team."

When is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Releasing?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is releasing on November 25th while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters next May. Both of the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+.