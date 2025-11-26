Zootopia 2 Is One of Disney’s Best Sequels & Avoids the Worst Cliché (Review)

Walt Disney Animation Studios is no stranger to success, as the company has been shaping the industry for decades. Still, there are not many original productions that managed to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office. It was only a matter of time, then, for a sequel to Zootopia to hit theaters. Fortunately, writer/director Jared Bush and director Byron Howard took the time they needed to ensure Zootopia 2 would satisfy the high expectations set by its predecessor. The result is a sequel that doubles down on the first movie’s cohabitation message, while finding a new angle to keep the story fresh.

Set only a week after the first movie’s events, Zootopia 2 finds Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) officially working together as partners. Judy’s eagerness to prove her worth and Nick’s inability to take anything seriously soon drag the duo into trouble with the always grumpy Chief of Police Bogo (voiced by Idris Elba). To make matters worse, Judy and Nick find evidence of the first serpent sighting in Zootopia in over a century, which, of course, thrusts them into an unofficial investigation to uncover yet another conspiracy.

Zootopia 2‘s premise allows the sequel to explore new corners of the wondrous city, raising important questions about generational wealth and prejudice. Meanwhile, Nick and Judy are given plenty of space to grow as characters, as their friendship is put to the test due to their opposite personalities, especially in moments of high risk. Mixing all that, Zootopia 2 is the rare sequel that truly understands the assignment, expanding its world in a meaningful way while still keeping its characters at the top of its list of priorities. It might not have the same sense of novelty as the first movie, but the sequel is still one of the best in Disney’s history.

Rating: 4/5

PROS CONS Successfully expands Zootopia’s world while prioritizing character development. The complex message is simplified for younger viewers. Thematically daring, tackling issues of historical injustice and generational prejudice. Avoids tiresome tropes by celebrating a sincere, platonic friendship between its leads. The introduction of reptiles breathes new life and variety into the creative setting.

Zootopia 2 Treats Its Message, and Its Characters, Seriously

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Animation Studios

Zootopia was not the first family-friendly movie to ever deal with themes of acceptance and the fear of differences. That said, almost a decade later, it is still surprising to think it did that by mirroring real-world problems like racial profiling by police officers. Of course, the movie didn’t dig as deep as it could, but the mere fact that it dared to explore structural racism is commendable.

Echoing the same ethos, Zootopia 2 is about the need to recognize that some ethnic groups were erased from the history books, while those in power claimed their social contributions as their own. Quite often, this blatant theft of intellectual resources uses racism as a tool, feeding widespread prejudice as a justification for criminal actions. Because of that, reparation can only happen once these historical injustices are brought to light and the rightful owners of stolen resources and lands are granted what they lost centuries ago. This is no simple subject, but Zootopia 2 does a good job simplifying it through a colorful and fun storyline that anyone can follow, even children. If some of the minutiae get lost in the process, so be it; it’s better to have a conversation starter than keep hiding real-life problems from the younger members of the family.

Zootopia 2 also avoids tiresome tropes when it comes to characters. With two protagonists, one male and one female, it would be easy to move their relationship from platonic to romantic. Yet, the movie allows Judy and Nick to be loving and caring with each other without becoming a couple. They have the opportunity to own up to their trauma and open up to each other, having a loving connection that remains a sincere friendship. There are not many of those in animation, so it’s refreshing to see Zootopia 2 choose that.

The Introduction of Reptiles Breathes New Life Into Zootopia

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Animation Studios

Zootopia was already brilliant when it came to imagining how diverse mammals would share a fantastical city, to the point where Zootopia is arguably Disney’s most creative setting to date. While there’s still a well of animal puns and bizarre architecture to explore with mammals, the introduction of reptiles gives animators and writers whole different building blocks to play around with. Plus, instead of sticking to familiar places, Zootopia 2‘s plot creates the opportunity to visit unseen corners of Zootopia, reinforcing the cultural variety blooming in the city. There are also new voices added to the main cast, with Fortune Feimster’s conspirationist beaver Nibbles Maplestick often stealing the spotlight.

The sequel also maintains the trend of finding inspiration in pop culture and media landmarks to write its jokes. A whole sequence inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining is a standout, but the continued homage to The Grandfather trilogy is also worth noting. Finally, the diversity of Zootropia is also reflected in the soundtrack, with new tracks dedicated to reptiles popping out from a great ensemble that also includes a catchy new theme song by Gazelle, Shakira’s character.

Overall, Zootopia 2 is a strong sequel that builds upon the foundational success of the original, expanding the world of Zootropia and delving into more complex societal themes without sacrificing its character-driven heart. The film manages to be both a vibrant, entertaining mystery for all ages and a meaningful continuation of the conversation surrounding prejudice, history, and social justice. While it may rely on the established dynamic between Nick and Judy, the movie uses their partnership to explore new facets of their personalities and relationship, cementing its status as one of Disney’s most thought-provoking animated franchises.

Zootopia 2 comes to theaters on November 26th.