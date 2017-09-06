Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Daisy Johnson Won’t Be Called Quake Yet

In an extensive interview with Chloe Bennet, who plays Daisy Johnson on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., she got to talking about her character's evolution, and the way things change for her.

One thing that changes is that she's calling herself Daisy now, no longer the temporary name of Skye.

"I thought it would be way harder but everyone was pretty easy of a transition, I don't know why. I think you'll see the first couple of episodes we focus on the fact that she's changing her name and that Coulson in particular has the hardest time. There's little references to it throughout the first couple episodes that made it easier," Bennet told ComicBook.com.

One name she won't be going by – at least not yet – is the comic book superhero alias of her character, Quake. In the comics, Quake becomes the field leader of the Secret Warriors, which happens to be the subtitle for season 3 of the TV show.

"She has not yet [gone by Quake]," Bennet said. "I hope that comes soon."

As for the aforementioned Agent Coulson, "there's definitely been a little bit of a shift" in their dynamic. While he remains a bit of a father figure, now knowing about her parents has changed their relationship.

"She is much more grown up and I think there's obviously still that father-figure in him but I think there's a lot more trust and mutual respect as colleagues that there hasn't been before," Bennet said. "I think Skye's even more comfortable challenging him but also respects him so much. It's more of a collaboration, I feel like, obviously he's still the director but there's definitely some tension, but it's a good kind, it's family tension."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more of our chat with Chloe Bennet about Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. debuts Tuesday, September 29, 2015 at 9pm on ABC.