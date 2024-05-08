Severance Season 2 Will Be Here Soon, Says Adam Scott

It's been two years since the first season finale for Apple TV+'s hit sci-fi psychological thriller series Severance, but fans hanging on for Season 2 may not have too much longer to wait. Series star Adam Scott says that the second season of Severance will be here soon, though he didn't have too many more details to share. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Scott confirmed that the series' sophomore season will be coming out "in the somewhat near future" as well as that he can't wait for everyone to see it.

"I wish I could tell you and everybody about what's coming up because it's going to be so much fun," Scott said. "I can't wait for people to see it, but I can't say a word, but it'll finally be coming out in the somewhat near future and I can't wait for everyone to see it. That's basically it. It was so much fun to make."

He went on to add that for those patiently holding on for Season 2, that "patience doesn't have to hold on too much longer."

What Is Severance About?

In Severance, Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at a company called Lumon Industries whose employees have undergone a severance procedure which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in work-life balance is called into question, however, as Mark finds himself at the center of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work and himself.

In addition to Scott, Severance stars John Turturro (The Plot Against America, The Night Of), Britt Lower (High Maintenance, Casual), Zach Cherry (You, Succession), Dichen Lachman (Jurassic World: Dominion, Altered Carbon), Jen Tullock (Before You Know It, Bless This Mess), Tramell Tillman (Hunters, Dietland), Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black, Patriot) and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken. Season 2 sees the addition of Bob Balaban, Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Merrit Wever, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, John Noble, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

"We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting the second chapter of 'Severance,'" Ben Stiller, who serves as executive producer as well as director, said previously. "Though we don't know how long we've been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn't be happier. Praise Kier!"

The first season of Severance is streaming on Apple TV+.