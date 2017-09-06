Arrow’s Emily Bett Rickards Parties And Cries In The Bathtub With Batman And Robin

Spoiler Warning: After a very traumatic episode of Arrow for her character Felicity Smoak, Emily Bett Rickards has once again taken to the bathtub to talk to fans. In the beginning of the video, a sobbing Rickards says, "It's ok. I just really wanted to check in, pardon me, with a bathroom therapy episode two. I know that last week was very traumatizing for a lot of us."

Enjoy a bathtub therapy session with @EmilyBett as she gives tips on how to manage until Wednesday's #Arrow. https://t.co/MABk6Pw62D — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) January 24, 2015

Rickard then offers up some helpful suggestions for fans that might be struggling. Rickard's suggestions include tweeting, making jokes, eating chips, eating carrots, spending time with friends, hugging it out, exploring the shirtless gif stockpile on the Internet, chocolate, watching Say Anything and Almost Famous back-to-back, and partying.

Rickard's bathtub friends are also revealed to be Batman, Catwoman, The Joker, Superman, and Robin, which she uses to recreate a tragic scene from Arrow.

Arrow airs on Wednesday nights at 8 PM ET on The CW.