MLB The Show 24 Update #7 Announced With Patch Notes

Last week, MLB The Show 24 dropped its first roster update of the season. With several players starting the 2024 MLB season strong, that meant some major boosts for some of the game's best and brightest. However, the developers at Sony San Diego still have work to do to iron out many of the issues plaguing the various modes in MLB The Show 24. Thankfully, Update 7 was announced earlier today and it should fix some of the peskier issues plaguing players while adding a new City Connect uniform. The update doesn't go live until early tomorrow morning, but Sony San Diego has given fans an early look at the changes through a new set of patch notes for MLB The Show 24.

As mentioned, there's a new City Connect jersey in The Show 24. This time, it's the Tampa Bay Rays new uniform. The new black and purple number is a sight to behold and many players will want to pick it up ASAP. Most likely, there'll be a new Conquest map available soon in Diamond Dynasty so players can unlock it. The team has also added 75+ new props to the stadium creator on next-gen consoles. These fall under the new Future City Kit and should let players construct their dream for a next-gen stadium. There are also a few fixes to Road to the Show and commentary, but the biggest update might be to Storylines. Many players were unable to earn the Rube Foster Captain card after finishing the first four stories in the Negro Leagues mode. That's been corrected and everyone should unlock him when they log in, assuming they've finished the challenges.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Update 7. MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox platforms

MLB The Show 24 Update #7 Patch Notes

(Photo: San Diego Studio)

Scheduled to deploy: April 30th/4 AM PT

GENERAL:

Tampa Bay Rays City Connect uniform has been added.

ROAD TO THE SHOW:

Adjustments made to monthly manager meetings. Meetings will properly consider primary position and the frequency of repeated scenes.

Fixed an issue where two-way players would progress as pitcher even when indicating they only want to hit.

STADIUM CREATOR

Added 75+ new props as part of the brand-new Future City Kit. These can be quickly organized by searching the "FutureCity" tag.

Various bug fixes when editing foul pole positions.

Various stability improvements.

STORYLINES:

Fixed an issue where users were not rewarded the Rube Foster Captain card after completing the first four Negro League Storylines.

MISCELLANEOUS:

Various commentary and presentation bug fixes.

Added the pitch clock below the jumbotron at Oracle Park.

DEVELOPER NOTES