Tekken 8 Announces Lidia Sobieska, Free Updates Are Coming This Summer

At the beginning of the month, developer Bandai Namco dropped the first DLC fighter for Tekken 8. Eddy Gordo has been a long-time series mainstay, so it was no surprise when he was announced as the first new fighter. However, there are four fighters total coming throughout Season 1. Earlier today, Bandai Namco officially announced the second fighter coming to Tekken 8. While not as much of a veteran as Eddy, Lidia Sobieska has been in a previous Tekken game. The Prime Minister of Poland made her debut in Tekken 7 as part of the Season 4 DLC pass. This time, she's not waiting nearly as long to make her appearance and fans will be able to play as her later this summer.

Tekken 8 Lidia Sobieska Release Date

The Tekken 8 didn't reveal a firm release date for Lidia Sobieska. Instead, it's keeping its options open by announcing that she'll be in the game sometime this summer. With EVO taking place in mid-July, Bandai Namco could elect to drop Lidia during the event to build up hype even further. That said, they may want to announce the next fighter without overshadowing Lidia at the event and drop her earlier. Either way, it won't be much longer until Lidia is in Tekken 8.

As far as Lidia's fighting style, she uses karate as her main style. That said, it's a bit more sport-based than some of the other types of karate seen in the Tekken series because that's the popular training style in her native Poland. It's also been observed that her style is slightly more traditional than characters like Kazuya.

What Else Is Coming to Tekken 8?

The Lidia reveal also included an update on the free changes coming to Tekken 8 over the next few months. We're in the middle of several "Battle Balance" updates that have been dropping all spring. It's not clear if more are on the horizon, but Bandai Namco could drop a few more balance changes to better set the combat.

This summer, players will get a new stage as part of the ongoing free updates. The Seaside Resort will be a great place to spend the summer duking it out with foes. Bandai Namco is also adding a new Photo Mode over the summer, which will be great for the creatively minded. Plus, the team is prepping new story content for this autumn. It's hard to say how extensive that'll be, but it is fun to learn that Tekken 8 is getting more story content. Finally, the team has plans to add an online practice mode and a ghost vs. ghost mode. Those last two are undated for now but should be coming this year.

Tekken 8 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.