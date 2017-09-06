Bob’s Burgers: God Rest Ye Merry Gentle-Mannequins

Bob's Burgers airs a Holiday-themed episode tonight. In the "God Rest Ye Merry Gentle-Mannequins" episode, Bob inherits a storage unit, and the whole family imagines it's filled with treasures. Instead, they find a man named Chet (guest star Zach Galifianakis) living inside. Linda, feeling the holiday spirit, persuades Bob to invite Chet to stay at the restaurant. It's discovered that this stranger, who claims he was once a mannequin, has a gift for intricate and living window displays. With the restaurant decked out in holiday cheer, the Christmas spirit is in the air. Voice Cast includes H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, John Roberts as Linda, Kristen Schaal as Louise, and Zach Galifianakis as Chet. The "God Rest Ye Merry Gentle-Mannequins" episode of Bob's Burgers airs on Sunday, December 22 from 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM ET/PT on FOX.