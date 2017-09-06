Geeky References In The Goldbergs – "Bill/Murray"

The ABC sitcom, The Goldbergs, is a cornucopia of 1980s themed pop culture references and jokes. While it'd be next to impossible to list every single reference on the show, it's fun to reminisce about some of the show's geekier and more obscure pop culture shout-outs.

As a note, this column will limit its observations to "unique" references that appear in each episode. We won't mention the many posters, toys and other pieces of the 80s that appear in the background of every episode, unless relevant to the plot.



Take On Me

Adam Goldberg, the series' narrator, references several early animated music videos popular in MTV's early days (back when they still played music videos), including the music video for A-ha's Take On Me. Take On Me's music video was considered revolutionary in its day thanks to its unique animation style and bizarre dream-like plot. The music video is held as one of the most iconic videos of the 1980s, and is still referenced and parodied in television shows and commercials. You might remember Volkswagon using the Take On Me music video in a popular commercial back in 2013.

Opposites Attract

Adam also references the music video for Paula Abdul's Opposites Attract during the show's opening monologue. That video features Abdul dancing with the animated cat MC Skat Kat. The music video for Opposites Attract became popular in 1990 and helped launch Abdul's singing career. If you're wondering why the animation quality for Opposites Attract was so high, it's because Disney animator Chris Bailey directed those animated portions. Bailey later worked on Disney classics like Aladdin and the Lion King, and also directed the animation for the popular cartoon series Kim Possible. Opposites Attract enjoyed a brief resurgence in the 2000s when Family Guy parodied the video, replacing Peter Griffin for the animated cat in a hilarious sketch.



Mystic Searches

Barry, the Goldberg's oldest son, briefly plays a Nintendo game while his father discusses his new friendship with Murray. It took me forever to realize that the game shown wasn't a video game from the 1980s, but actually a screenshot from Mystic Searches, a recently created video game specifically developed for the original Nintendo system. Mystic Searches is featured in the documentary New 8-bit Heroes, which shows how the game was developed by modern video game makers. From what I saw of the game on the show last, it looks pretty cool. But thankfully, we won't have to just imagine what the game will be like for long: the developers hope to release the game for the Wii U in the not too distant future.

Fireball Island

Barry and his girlfriend are shown playing the board game Fireball Island in the kitchen. Fireball Island was a unique board game from the 1980s that featured a three dimensional board and had a number of complex rules and strategies required to win. While I don't recall the nuances of the game, I remember the tiki idol in the center of the board that "spit" marble fireballs at players via a series of ramps on the board. Honestly, I don't know why Milton Bradley isn't still producing Fireball Island. I'd still play it!

