New Baldur's Gate 3 Mod Lets You Hug Your Companions Whenever You Want

Larian Studios didn't miss a lot of opportunities with Baldur's Gate 3, especially since they've continued to make narrative and gameplay changes and additions since the game released fully last year. While the romances you can partake in throughout the game allow you to be graphically physical with your partner (or partners!) of choice, and you can hold many meaningful romantic and platonic conversations with your party members, what many players have longed for for months is the ability to hug their companions whenever they'd like. Thanks to a brand new mod on Nexus Mods, that particular item on the wishlist can be marked off!

The mod uploaded by Cerberry is simply titled "HUGS," and it's got me wanting to start (yet another) fresh character to give my beloved and all of my friends the hugs they so often deserve. From a roleplaying standpoint, there are many moments that a hug feels appropriate (if you're trying to hug Karlach after you're able to touch her, the correct amount of moments to hug her is all of them) throughout the game. Not only does this mod allow you to hug companion characters, it also allows you to hug humanoid NPCs, which is a huge bonus considering there are many NPCs in this game characters are dying to get their hands on.

HUGS For All

The mod's description notes that it adds two spells to the player's action panel that will allow you to target any tall humanoid character/NPC and hug them, with there being the option for a "regular" and "strong" hug. The mod further explains that "The spells use Halsin's and Shadowheart's hug animations, so the greetings and responses are theirs."

The mod also notes that some hugs may look better if you have the companions cast the spell on you, and that the spells will only work on small races if you are playing as one yourself. As for additional known issues, Cerberry notes:

"The transition to hugs is not smooth: you'll have to click through 'Continue', "Leave', 'End' and often look at odd facial expressions since the conversation is missing the voice lines to play for you[.]"



"There is clipping on some body types[.]"



"The hugs can get misaligned on uneven surfaces – if that happens, look for a flat area[.]"



As a reminder, Larian intends to release official mod support for Baldur's Gate 3 hopefully with the game's next big patch (Patch 7), which will not only enhance the modding experience and make it more accessible for those who just can't figure out how to mod the game on PC, it will also bring mods to people playing the game on consoles. We don't know exactly how extensive this mod support will be, so for know it's unknown exactly what kind of mods will be able to be utilized by console players, but it's pretty safe to say that this one will be a popular request.

Have you already tried out the HUGS mod for Baldur's Gate 3? Show me your screenshots on X @amazingspidrhan (although I might be busy trying to fix Rolan's grumpiness with a hug or seeing if the Dark Urge can hug Gortash for myself).