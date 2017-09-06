Gotham: Silver St. Cloud Threatens Selina & Penguin Begs In Mommy’s Little Monster Clips

Fox has released three more clips from Monday's episode of Gotham: "Rise of the Villains: Mommy's Little Monster."

Bruce Wayne introduces his new friend Silver St. Cloud to his oldpal Selina Kyle. He exits the room leaving the two girls alone and that is when St. Cloud threatens future-Catwoman to stay away from Bruce. In the second clip, Nygma wakes up and is informed by his other half that Kringle's body has been taken care of while he was asleep. Lastly, Penguin finds out the hard way that he no longer controls Butch.

Check out "Mommy's Little Monster" sneak peeks

Butch leads Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and his men to the warehouse where Gertrude (Carol Kane) is being held, as Penguin plots his revenge on Galavan (James Frain) for kidnapping his mother. Meanwhile, Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) deals with the aftermath of a deadly accident.

You can also see preview images

"Rise of the Villains: Mommy's Little Monster" episode of Gotham airs Monday, Nov. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on Fox.