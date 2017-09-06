REVIEW: Hot Toys Iron Man – Igor – Mark XXXVIII Sixth Scale Collectible Figure

There were over 30 new Iron Man suits unveiled in 2013's Iron Man 3, and while a few have stood out, none of them grabbed your attention like Mark 38, AKA Igor. This suit was enormous. Early rumors even pegged it as a Hulkbuster suit, but that would come later. Igor is a powerhouse, and once you realized that Hot Toys would eventually create a figure based on him, you already knew he was a must-have. Thus, we have this review of Sideshow Collectibles/Hot Toys' Mark 38: Igor sixth scale figure.

Packaging: The massive box matches the rest of the Iron Man 3 series in design aesthetic, delineating itself from other Marvel Hot Toys figures. Once you open the box, you'll find the figure securely packed in its encasement. As per usual, there's a listing of all the folks behind the creation of this figure (which I feel more US companies should follow suit with).

Aesthetic: The Mark 38: Igor figure is a behemoth. Standing upright, it's a little taller than the Hulk figure from the Avengers line. The figure is heavy, befitting the stature of the character. Visually, it's like owning a miniature of the real suit.

The armor is insanely detailed, with various warnings and markings etched at different parts of the figure. It even some burn marks and evidence of wear and tear, kind of telling you that this suit's seen some action. Every detail of the suit is replicated by the figure, down to the light up repulsors, chest beam and eyes.

While the figure doesn't come with any accessories aside from batteries, it really makes up for it in size.

Posability: This figure is deceptively poseable. There are a lot of hidden joints, allowing you to put Igor in some cool action poses. His fingers are all articulated, down to the armor plates by his feet. His arms and legs allow a variety of poses, along with the articulation on the upper torso.

Be sure to consult the instructions, though, as there's a bit of a trick to the torso and some limitations it may have.

Overall Value: If you want to have an impressive piece of armor to display in your collection, you can't go wrong with Igor. He's big, he's imposing, and he's one of the most memorable pieces from this line. It's one of Hot Toys' largest pieces to date, and one of their best looking. From the great paint application, the sturdy construction and the ample amount of articulation, this behemoth of an Iron Man suit is a piece that belongs to every Iron Man enthusiast. And while the price tag of $509.00 can be daunting, it's absolutely worth the price. You'll feel it once you have this figure in your hands.

To see more pictures and to order the figure, head on over to Sideshow Collectibles by clicking here.