Seth Green Denies Booger Eating Incident On Conan O’Brien

In an appearance on Wednesday night's CONAN, Robot Chicken's Seth Green tried to clear up some rumors about an incident that happened last time he appeared on Conan O'Brien's show.

"I stepped off the stage thinking, 'Ah, man, that was one of the best appearances I've had. I felt great about it. I thought we pushed the product well. I thought the audience was engaged," said Green. "And then I get home and sort of look at the reviews, and number one, it says, 'Seth Green picks nose, eats booger.' And I was like, 'What?!?'"

After watching the video of his appearance, Green admitted that it did look like he was picking his nose and eating it. However, Green insisted, "You know your own body. You're like familiar with your own experiences enough to know to say, 'Oh, yeah, that's something that happened in my life.' And so, I know for a fact that I didn't pick my nose and eat the booger."

Seth Green recently appeared in the movie Guardians of the Galaxy, as the voice of Howard the Duck.