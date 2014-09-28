The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Explains Her New Haircut

In the preview photos for The Big Bang Theory Season 8 premiere, Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny, has noticeable shorter hair. Many fans have been wondering why she got a pixie cut. Was the haircut just a personal change or does it factor into the show?

In a video interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cuoco explained the reason behind the new look. "I cut it really short, but it was for a movie over the summer," said Cuoco. "There was a lot of talk about doing extensions or something else. I had a talk with the writers who loved it, and they were great about it."

Cuoco added, "I said, 'I think it would be a great change for Penny in the show. And they were really cool about it and on my side. And they wrote it in. So I got lucky."

The Big Bang Theory Season 8 premiere airs on Monday, September 22, 2014 at 8 PM ET on CBS.