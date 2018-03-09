Chris Pine And Gugu Mbatha-Raw Join Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Chris Pine (Wonder Woman, Star Trek film series) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Concussion, Doctor Who) have joined the cast of Ava DuVernay's and Disney's live-action feature film adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's classic children's book, A Wrinkle in Time.

The Newbery Medal-winning book follows a young girl named Meg Murry who is traumatized by the loss of her scientist father after he goes missing. Determined to find him, Meg embarks on a journey to a mysterious fifth dimension and comes across some incredible creatures along the way.

According to Deadline, Pine will play Dr. Alex Murray, Meg's father, and according to Variety, Mbatha-Raw will portray microbiologist Dr. Kate Murray, who is Alex's wife and the Meg's mother.

They join a cast that already features Oprah Winfrey (The Color Purple) as Mrs. Which, Reese Witherspoon (Legally Blonde) as Mrs. Whatsit, Mindy Kaling (The Office) as Mrs. Who, and Twelve Years a Slave actress Storm Reid starring as Meg Murry.

A Wrinkle in Time was originally published in 1961 and is the first in a four-book series. Cartoonist Hope Larson adapted the story into a graphic novel published by Farrar, Straus & Giroux in 2012. A Wrinkle in Time was previously adapted into a made for television movie that aired on ABC in 2004.

The film is being directed by Selma-helmer Ava DuVernay, based on a script by Frozen co-writer Jennifer Lee.

A Wrinkle in Time is still without a theatrical release date.