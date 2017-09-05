Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson’s Presidential Run Gets Michael Moore’s Endorsement

The People's Champ is getting some backing on his potential Presidential campaign!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has teased the idea of running for President of the United States and has now earned the attention of known political filmmaker Michael Moore.

Moore, who is best known for his films such as Fahrenheit 9/11, Bowling for Columbine, Sicko, and Roger & Me, opened up about the current political climate in an interview with Variety, recently. When asked who he believes would make a good candidate in 2020, Moore has a few suggestion of his own which consisted of Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks but was quickly prompted with Johnson's ideas. That's where he took off with the idea.

"Run the Rock! Run the Rock," Moore said. "Who do you want for commander in chief? I want the f—ing Rock! It would scare anybody that would hurt us. Think about how safe we would be if the Rock was president. Not Vin Diesel! The Rock. Or Liam Neeson, but Liam Neeson can't run because our Constitution says you have to be born here. So who's the American Liam Neeson that we could run? Because nobody would f— with him."

As for Johnson himself, the actor was likely teasing a Presidential run which would turn out to be nothing more than just a tease, but has been asked about the possibility since.

"I wouldn't rule it out," Johnson said. "It would be a great opportunity to help people, so it's possible. This past election shows that anything can happen."

"Surely the White House has a spot for my pick up truck."

Johnson would have to do some serious schedule shuffling if he wants to make time for a Presidency. The actor is currently involved with more than half of a dozen films, with Baywatch being the first in line to release, but also including Disney's Jungle Cruise, his own super hero film in Black Adam, and a sequel to 2015's San Andreas.