Google’s Levity Algorithm Video Features The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun

With the third season of The Walking Dead coming to an end last night, it looks like Steven Yeun, who plays Glenn, has already landed a new gig. Steven Yeun stars in a new April Fool's Day joke video from Google, which introduces their "Levity Algorithm" for Google Apps. Steven Yeun plays the part of Google Produce Manager Steve Daley. In the video, Yeun's character Daley narrates the video, announcing, "Effective team work is a critical part of success in any business. At Google, we strive to help people work better together. So today, we're introducing new features to Google Apps, which will make the work week go a bit smoother, allowing Google apps users to bring a little extra something to their job performance." According to Google's April Fool's Day joke, the "Levity Algorithm" performs such tasks as renaming meetings to make them more appealing, adding smiley faces to emails, and adding eye-catching graphics to visual presentations. Check out the "Levity Algorithm" video below.