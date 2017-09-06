The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Moons Andrew Lincoln While He’s Doing Stunts

On the Talking Dead, AMC often offers up some interesting tidbits about The Walking Dead series. For example, on this week's Talking Dead, it was revealed that Andrew Lincoln often does his own stunts on the show. In fact, when Lincoln's character Rick Grimes dropped from the roof in the "Claimed" episode, Lincoln actually did that stunt himself. If doing his own stunts weren't enough, one of his co-stars likes to help make the stunts even a little more challenging. According to Lincoln, the most dangerous part of his roof drop stunt was being distracted by Norman Reedus who was mooning him from below. The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9 PM ET on AMC.