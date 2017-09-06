The Walking Dead Season 5 Spoilers: Beth’s Fate, Alpha Male Power Struggle, & Likely No Time Gap

During an appearance on Larry King Now, The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple tried to avoid revealing a lot of details about Season 5. However, he did strongly hint at a couple of potential spoilers for Season 5. When asked if next season would take place right after the Season 4 finale or if time will have passed like in previous seasons, Gimple said, "That is a fair question. I'll say this. I'm not going to tell you definitively one way or another, but I would say, 'It would be very difficult with such a cliffhanger to skip over what happens next.' You know, right next." When asked if we would find out what happened to Beth in Season 5, Gimple responded, "Absolutely." When asked if Season 5 would follow the comics as closely as Season 4 did, Gimple answered, "I think it will continue to be a remix. There'll be stuff that you'll see, 'Wow, that's directly from the pages of the comics.' And then, you'll see things that are like, 'Wow, that's inspired by the comics, that's a whole remix of what was there.'" When asked what Terminus is, Gimple replied, "Terminus, as we know, is a compound that has a good amount of people that are very, very formidable." When asked if there would be a power struggle with so many alpha males in the box car, Gimple said, "I do not believe there will be a power struggle in the box car, but moving into the season, I think that's a great question to ask." The Walking Dead returns to AMC in the Fall.