New The Boys Season 4 Trailer Released by Prime Video

It's almost time to return to the world of The Boys. On Friday night, Prime Video surprised fans with a new trailer for The Boys' highly-anticipated fourth season, which will be making its debut on the platform on Thursday, June 13th.

Adapted from the comic series of the same name, The Boys has taken the world of superhero adventures to some new — and bloody — heights. The series has become a bonafide success for Prime Video, and has also led to the debut of two spinoff series, the animated The Boys Presents: Diabolical and the college-set spinoff series Gen V.

The Boys Season 4 trailer. You’re all bloody welcome. pic.twitter.com/za42BtIB3p — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 4, 2024

What Is The Boys Season 4 About?

In Season Four of The Boys, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

When Will The Boys Season 4 Premiere?

Before the June 13th date was revealed, series creator Eric Kripke hinted that the Gen V cameos from Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr) would have an impact on how Season 4's story is told.

"You will not know when The Boys Season 4 is airing by the time the Gen V finale airs," Kripke explained. "But most of the editing is done, we're now deep into the music and visual effects. Marketing is starting to taxi their planes on the runway. There's a lot happening behind the scenes of The Boys Season 4, I can say that."

"For Butcher, by the time they were making the finale, we were pretty deep into breaking Season 4," Kripke said of the cameos. "We knew that we wanted that virus to be a pretty big part of Season 4, and we knew that we wanted Butcher to be aware of it. It seems crazy that he wouldn't be aware of it. It became kind of tricky, because how do we show that he knows about it without it just being dialogue? This idea came up that it probably shouldn't even happen in The Boys, it should happen in Gen V. The value of having the [two shows' writers] rooms be in coordination is, our room took it to Michele and her room and said, 'Can we put Butcher in the end, so we can show that he's really hot on the tail of the virus?' It was really cool, because it does a nice little preamble to what's coming next. And Karl and Ant both were willing to come in on their days off to go work on the other show. But the Homelander part was Michele's team."

As mentioned above, Season 4 of The Boys will premiere on June 13th exclusively on Prime Video.