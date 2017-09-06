The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Met Carrie Underwood At Mardi Gras

On tonight's episode of The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus' character Daryl Dixon will play a major role in the episode. But yesterday, Reedus was partying it up in New Orleans, Louisiana as one of the Grand Marshals of the 2014 Mardi Gras celebration. Reedus along with Vampire Diaries actor Ian Smomerhalder led the Krewe Of Endymion Madri Gras Parade on Saturday, March 1. Reedus shared videos and photo from the experience via Twitter and Instagram. In one of the videos, Reedus gets a police escort to the Mardi Gras Parade. In another video, Reedus shares footage of the enormous crowd that greeted him at Mardi Gras. Country music artist Carrie Underwood performed at the Endymion Extravaganza, and Reedus also shared a photo of himself meeting her backstage. It turns out that Underwood was just as excited about meeting Reedus, as he was about meeting her. Along with tweeting her own photo of the meeting, Underwood wrote, "Holy crap! I just met Norman Reedus! I think I played it pretty cool...I don't look excited in this pic at all, do I?" Underwood also added, "On a separate note, I was told by a very reliable source that tomorrow's @WalkingDead_AMC is an awesome one! ; )" Reedus will also be appearing on the Talking Dead tonight to discuss the "Still" episode of The Walking Dead.

