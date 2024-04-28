Disney Lorcana's First Prize Card Is Selling for Big Bucks

The first tournament prize card released for Disney Lorcana is selling for big bucks on secondary sites. Earlier this month, Disney Lorcana launched Set Championships for Into the Inklands, marking some of the first official tournaments for the new card game. The top four players in each in-store tournament receives a Stitch – Rock Star variant card, while the top two players receive a matching playmat. The two week tournaments seem to be a big success, not only in reigniting interest in the card game but also for players who were able to snag one of the new variant cards. According to listings on TCGPlayer, the average cost of a Stitch – Rock Star store championship variant is sitting around $650, while playmats are selling for about $300 on eBay.

Prize cards aren't uncommon in trading card games, but seeing store championship cards sell for such a high price is a bit of a surprise. For reference, most Magic: The Gathering in-store championship promo cards sell for less than $100 while even rare Pokemon regional prize cards from previous generations sell for $300 or less.

The hot secondary price of the new Disney Lorcana cards is in keeping with the high demand for Enchanted variant cards. While the Disney Lorcana secondary market has cooled somewhat as availability for cards have stabilized, Enchanted cards are still regularly selling for $100 or more, with cards like the enchanted Elsa – Spirit of Winter still selling for more than $1,000 on places like eBay.

More prize cards will be available soon, as regional championships will be starting next month with prize cards available to top competitors. Given that the expected supply of those cards will be much less, it's possible that those cards will have even higher prices than the Stitch promo card.