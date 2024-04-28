Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals New Free Cosmetics

On April 30th, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre players on all platforms will be treated to some free in-game cosmetics. Naturally, there is a bit of a catch, as these cosmetics will only be unlocked once players reach level 99. Once they've been released, they'll automatically be applied to players once they reach that level, and those that have already hit level 99 will already have them once the update goes live on Tuesday. The new Blackout cosmetics offer sleek new black designs for all of the Killers and their would-be Victims, and Leatherface fans will also get a new all black chainsaw known as the Oil Slick.

An image of the Oil Slick chainsaw can be found below.

A New Outfit for Sissy

In addition to this free content, April 30th will also see the release of a new paid cosmetic for Sissy. The Wildflower Outfit will be priced at $2.99 and gives the character a new (albeit bloodstained) dress to put on. For Sissy mains that have been hoping for some new cosmetic options, this should help bolster what she has available, especially for anyone that still has a long way to go before reaching level 99.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Sale

For those that have yet to try The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, the game is currently available for a discount price on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The sale started on April 23rd, and all Xbox users can get the game for 40% off, bringing it down to $23.99. There's just a little time left to take advantage, as the sale will only last through April 29th, so players that want to take advantage have a limited window to do so. Of course, it stands to reason that few Xbox users have actually bought The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, since it's been available on Game Pass since day one. While games are constantly being added and removed from the service, there have been no signs that the horror game is going anywhere in the near future.

However, Gun Media has sweetened the discount for Game Pass subscribers that decide to buy a digital copy. In addition to the 40% discount, Xbox Game Pass subscribers that purchase The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will also get two of the game's DLC characters for free. Danny and Nancy were both added after launch, and normally cost $9.99 each. For those that have been enjoying the game as part of their subscription, that's a really great incentive to finally buy the game, as it basically knocks it down to $4 plus tax. That way, if the game does end up getting removed from the service, fans can keep playing while also getting some extra DLC to enjoy.

