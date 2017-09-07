The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Super Bowl Commercial From Time Warner

Last week, Norman Reedus tweeted images from a Walking Dead Super Bowl commercial. The commercial shows Reedus in his Daryl Dixon attire and several zombies with arrows sticking out of them. It turns out that the super bowl commercial featuring The Walking Dead was not bought by AMC, but it is instead a Time Warner commercial. The ad is the latest in a series of ads from Time Warner that highlight hit cable programming. According to Ad Age, The Walking Dead Super Bowl commercial is also not a national commercial, as it will only air in local markets that Time Warner is trying to target. There is no official word on if anyone else from The Walking Dead besides Norman Reedus will appear in the commercial.