The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman Reveals Spin-Off Show Details

Appearing at the Amazing Arizona Comicon over the weekend, Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman revealed some details on the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff series. Kirkman said, "They have announced that we're doing a Walking Dead companion show. It's a spinoff. I don't know. I'm not scared of that word. But it's technically not a spinoff, because we're not spinning off any of the characters. That's what that term means." Kirkman added, "So I can say that it will be another group of characters, surviving in another part of the world. And it's not going to use any of the core cast from our show. The show will continue uninterrupted, as if the other show doesn't exist. But the other show will kind of be its own entity." Then, Kirkman joked, "And may or may not take place in Arizona. I'm not going to say. You never know." The Walking Dead Season 4 returns on Sunday, February 9, 2014 on AMC.