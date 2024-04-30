Hatsune Miku Is Joining Magic: The Gathering

Oh, it's happening. You can go ahead and say this year belongs to the queen of the vocaloids. Following her big Coachella outing, Hatsune Miku has announced her next collaboration, and it will take her deep into the world of Magic: The Gathering.

Yes, you read that right. Magic: The Gathering is ready to open a new Secret Lair, and it will put the virtual idol center stage. Earlier today, the team behind the TCG title confirmed Hatsune Miku is ready to take her tour to Magic: The Gathering.

(Photo: Wizards)

"For seventeen years, Hatsune Miku has been thrilling fans with her digital performances as a virtual singer. And now the world-famous digital superstar has added Secret Lair to her world tour! In the first of four amazing drops, Hatsune Miku brings her undeniable electricity to a set of cards featuring stunning art from Miku fans from around the world. Inspired by the cherry blossoms and lightning of a Japanese spring, these cards will stun your table in English or Japanese," the game's official website shared.

As for the cards themselves, a range of artists were brought in to channel Hatsune Miku. Jehan Choo, Justyna Dura, Mandy Jurgens, Dani Pendergast, Yuko Shimizu, and 出利/SYUTSURI are just a few of the artists tapped by this Secret Lair launch. Currently, Magic: The Gathering expects this Secret Lair launch to cost between $30-40 USD. So if you are a card collector, this vocaloid collaboration will be a must buy!

Of course, this Secret Lair launch is far from the first to take over Magic: The Gathering. The TCG title has tapped a number of popular franchises spanning the gambit of entertainment. From Stranger Things to The Walking Dead and The Lord of the Rings, the game has done it all. And now, Hatsune Miku is opening up the TCG title to a world of anime opportunities.

What do you think about this Hatsune Miku teaser? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!