Call of Duty 2024 Reveal Likely Teased

Xbox seems to have teased when it will be revealing the 2024 entry in the Call of Duty series. With Microsoft now the owner of Activision, Xbox will lead the charge for the first time this year when it comes to announcing the next game in the Call of Duty franchise. And while Xbox still hasn't disclosed specifics on when this title will be unveiled, the publisher has dropped some major hints today that point to an announcement in June.

As of this morning, Xbox finally revealed the details surrounding its annual June showcase. Broadly, the event will take place on June 9 and will feature announcements from Xbox Game Studios, Activision, Blizzard, and Bethesda. After this broadcast, though, Xbox has said it will be having a specific Direct tied to a new game in a "beloved franchise." All signs point to this game being the next Call of Duty.

(Photo: Xbox)

The reason that this new game is likely associated with Call of Duty is based on what we know already about the 2024 installment. Based on previous reporting, this year's entry is said to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War and will be set in the 1990s. Currently, Microsoft has provided some teaser art for this Direct which features redacted wording and other iconography that is associated with the United States government. All of this relates pretty directly to the Black Ops sub-series in Call of Duty.

In case these teases alone weren't enough, publication The Verge reports that this forthcoming Direct is very much associated with Call of Duty. Typically, the outlet has a great track record, especially when it comes to its insight on Xbox and Microsoft. As a result, June 9 should result in the first time that we get a look at 2024's Call of Duty game, which should result in the title of Black Ops Gulf War becoming real. We also are likely to get a look at extensive gameplay footage from the project alongside a potential release date, which should be slated for this fall across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms.