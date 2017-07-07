Vincent D’Onofrio Wants In On Spider-Man: Homecoming

Rumors that Marvel's Daredevil villain Wilson Fisk (played by Vincent D'Onofrio) is headed to Spider-Man: Homecoming may be exaggerated -- but that doesn't mean D'Onofrio wouldn't jump at the opportunity.

Following a week where reports came out that D'Onofrio's Netflix character was headed for cinema screens, the actor took to Twitter to both deny that talks were ongoing -- and embrace the concept.

Sorry folks but this is news to me.

It would be great but I don't think it will happen. V. https://t.co/GrVwbUYsqX — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) May 20, 2016

I love all this action about me doing #SpiderMan Tell Marvel!!! pic.twitter.com/1vPp3G9QqI — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) May 21, 2016

Wilson Fisk, better known as Kingpin, was originally created as a Spider-Man villain back in 1967. As Spidey started to take on more super-powered and/or cosmic threats, though, Kingpin became a foe more suited for street-level vigilantes like Daredevil and The Punisher.

Joining star Tom Holland in filmmaker Jon Watts's Spider-Man: Homecoming is Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and Zendaya in an undisclosed role.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will be released on July 7, 2017.