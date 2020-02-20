Power Rangers: Get Your First Look at Ranger Slayer's New One-Shot (Exclusive)

Since BOOM! Studios launched their Power Rangers universe, fans have been introduced to a variety of new and amazing faces, including the Ranger Slayer. Now we can exclusively reveal that the fan-favorite version of Kimberly Hart will be getting her own special issue one-shot, Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1. The issue, revealed at the 14th Annual ComicsPRO, will be written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora and will be available this June, and you can check out the gorgeous Mora cover in the image below.

The issue will have Kim making a choice that sets the stage for an upcoming event that is being described as epic, and will have ramifications on the entire Power Rangers universe, and you can check out the official description of the issue below.

"The Ranger Slayer – AKA Kimberly Hart, the Pink Mighty Morphin Power Ranger from the alternate universe once ruled by Lord Drakkon - returns home and nothing is like she expected. In a world that only knows her as a villain, can Kimberly show her universe that she’s become a hero...and is that even the right thing to do? Confronted by an old foe returning in a terrifying new form and her home in chaos, Kimberly will make a stunning choice that no Power Rangers fan can miss."

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

“POWER RANGERS: RANGER SLAYER #1 brings us to the very personal and shocking aftermath of the events of Shattered Grid for one of the all-time fan favorites: Kimberly Hart, Ranger Slayer,” said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “The consequences of Kimberly’s choices during Shattered Grid and in this issue are so shocking that nothing will ever be the same again for those who inhabit Lord Drakkon’s universe.”

Fans will be able to pick up Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 when it hits stores this June, and we couldn’t be more excited to see Ranger Slayer get some solo shine.

Are you excited for Ranger Slayer’s new one-shot? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers and comics!

