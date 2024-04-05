Go Go Loser Ranger Shares First Look at Premiere

Go Go Loser Ranger will air its first episode later this month, presenting a world that is far different from the one you might see in a property like Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. Exploring a world that features a group known as the "Divine Dragon Rangers", the pseudo-Power Rangers are hiding some major skeletons in their closet. As one former villain of the Sentai squad attempts to take them down from the inside, the Yostar Productions series has shared a new preview to hint at the Loser Ranger's arrival.

Go Go Loser Ranger first premiered as a manga thanks to the publishers at Kodansha and creator Negi Haruba. Rather than focusing on the Divine Dragon Rangers, the upcoming anime adaptation will instead focus on a member of the "Villainous Army of Evil". Footsoldier D will come up with a plan to get revenge on the Rangers by infiltrating their group and working towards the Sentai collective's destruction. As mentioned earlier, the anime adaptation will be made by Yostar Productions, who is responsible for the likes of Aknights, Blue Archive, and Azur Lane to name a few.

Go Go Loser Ranger Premiere First Look

Preview of the episode 1 of Go! Go! Loser Ranger!



The anime is scheduled for April 7! 🔥



✨More: https://t.co/VC1xOQrPq5 pic.twitter.com/oTOFMLp8ps — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) April 4, 2024

Luckily, should the Loser Ranger's anime want to continue, there is plenty of material to work with from the manga. The series has continued to this day as the Footsoldier continues to learn more about the Dragon Rangers and struggles with what he is hoping to accomplish once more than a few secrets are revealed. While an official Power Rangers anime hasn't been confirmed, this series is definitely the next best thing.

If you want to learn more about the upcoming anime series taking place in a Sentai-style universe, here's how Yostar Productions describes the story of the Loser Ranger, "When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope ...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!"

Anime fans can expect Go Go Loser Ranger's first episode to arrive on April 7th, and the series will be exclusive to Disney+ and Hulu.