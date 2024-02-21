Jason David Frank's Son Announces Official JDF Merch Store With Help From Austin St. John

Jason David Frank's son Jacob Frank has announced that he will be launching a new Jason David Frank merchandise store with the help of Austin St. John. Power Rangers franchise and Legend of the White Dragon star Jason David Frank unfortunately passed away in the Fall of 2022, and countless fans and co-stars shared their love for the late star following his tragic passing. Among those tributes were Frank's children, who have shared statements about their father in the past for occasions such as the late star's 50th birthday. Now Frank's son has launched a new way for fans to share their love for the late star.

Power Rangers franchise star Austin St. John (who played Jason in the series) shared an announcement on Facebook that Jason David Frank's son Jacob Frank will be selling some of Jason David Frank's personal merchandise in a new store. Beginning with the following message, "At Pasadena Comic Con, I met Jacob Frank, Jason David Frank's son. It felt like stepping back in time, seeing and hearing echoes of his father. Jacob's presence, filled with dignity, moved some to tears as he connected with fans during the event." You can see Jacob Frank's video announcement below.

At Pasadena Comic Con, I met Jacob Frank, Jason David Frank’s son. It felt like stepping back in time, seeing and hearing echoes of his father. Jacob’s presence, filled with dignity, moved some to tears as he connected with fans during the event. Jacob has a heartfelt mission: selling his father’s personal items to support his family and move into a house. I’ve pledged to help, ensuring these precious pieces are offered directly by Jacob, not through my sites. This effort is about family, legacy, and respect. To the #JDF fans, this is a chance to honor Jason David Frank’s legacy by supporting his family. Let’s unite, spread the word, and assist Jacob in this meaningful journey. Check the video for links to connect with Jacob directly. This is more than a transaction; it’s about community support. With respect, Austin St. John [Link to support Jacob Frank](https://www.ebay.com/usr/jdfexclusivemerchandise) Posted by Austin St. John on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Jason David Frank's Son Launches JDF Merch Store

St. John's message to fans on Facebook continued as such, "Jacob has a heartfelt mission: selling his father's personal items to support his family and move into a house. I've pledged to help, ensuring these precious pieces are offered directly by Jacob, not through my sites. This effort is about family, legacy, and respect."

St. John's statement ends with, "To the #JDF fans, this is a chance to honor Jason David Frank's legacy by supporting his family. Let's unite, spread the word, and assist Jacob in this meaningful journey. Check the video for links to connect with Jacob directly. This is more than a transaction; it's about community support. With respect, Austin St. John."

Jason David Frank's final role in Legend of the White Dragon is currently scheduled for a release some time in 2024 as of the time of this writing. The film is teased as such, "After being a fugitive on the run for three years, the White Dragon (Jason David Frank) has returned to the city he fought to protect. He must now clear his name and save the family he keeps in secret before the mysterious Dragon Prime (Aaron Schoenke) unleashes his own revenge on the White Dragon."