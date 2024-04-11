Go Go Loser Ranger Episode Two Stills Released

The Sentai Anime has hit the ground floor running and Go Go Loser Ranger has a new look at its second installment.

It's tough being a goon who has to take on any kind of "Sentai Ranger", but the world of Go Go Loser Ranger takes things up a notch for its evil underlings. The Divine Dragon Rangers of the newest anime hit are on top of the world, but their corruption is a tightly held secret from the general public. Following the premiere episode that set the stage for "Foot Soldier D", the Sentai anime has released a new preview to get fans hyped for the second outing of the Rangers.

Surprisingly, there has never been an official anime adaptation for the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, though the Sentai franchise continues to be widely explored to this day. The latest live-action series focusing on Power Rangers was Power Rangers Cosmic Fury on Netflix, and brought back a fan-favorite villain to the forefront. Lord Zedd made a comeback in the thirtieth season of the franchise, taking on the latest cast of Rangers. While no new season has been confirmed for this year, it's clear that the Sentai genre isn't going anywhere any time soon.

Go Go Loser Ranger Episode 2 Preview

Go Go Loser Ranger is one of many new anime series that are an exclusive of Disney+/Hulu, joining the likes of Undead Unluck, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, Sand Land, and more. As the anime streaming wars continue, expect more platforms to fight over the latest series and movies in the medium.

(Photo: Yostar Productions)

(Photo: Yostar Productions)

(Photo: Yostar Productions)

(Photo: Yostar Productions)

If you want to learn more about the new anime series taking place in a "Power Rangers-style" universe, here's how Yostar Productions describes the story of the Loser Ranger, "When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope ...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!"

