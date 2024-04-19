Rebel Moon Part 2 Review & Transformers One Trailer Reactions

This episode reviews new movies 'Rebel Moon 2' and 'Abigail' with reactions to Transformers: ONE's trailer PLUS TV recaps for 'Shogun' and 'X-Men '97'

The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, Guy Ritchie's Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and Radio Silence's new horror flick Abigail.

TV recaps include big things happening in Fallout, X-Men '97, and Shogun. PLUS our first reactions to the Transformers: ONE trailer, Netflix's The Witcher gets its Final Season, and a preview of the AEW Dynasty event!

Abigail Review

Host Kofi Outlaw gave Abigail 3.5. out of 5 stars in his review:

As many horror fans will wonder: Abigail (thankfully) never takes itself too seriously; never pretends the audience doesn't know the twist, or ever imagines being anything other than an efficiently executed, single-setting, (and literally) ripping-and-roaring good time. It doesn't re-invent the B-movie horror wheel in any way, but its balanced blend of heist action, crime drama, gore horror, and comedy does make it a uniquely fun experience, from a director team that is hitting its best strides.

Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Review

(Photo: Lionsgate)

Patrick Cavanaugh gives the film 2 out of 5 stars in his review:

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is mostly a harmless outing that isn't actively bad, and even has isolated incidents of charm, if even just accidentally. It's hard to pull together a cast like this and end up without anything entertaining, so the stars are the ones who deserve the most credit in the experience. The overall product, however, feels like the distillation of Ritchie's career, in that he wants to embrace the roots of his more effective and abrasive cinematic sensibilities yet also doesn't want to commit to anything too provocative that won't prevent Disney from offering him Aladdin 2... instead feeling like an entirely inoffensive and forgettable film that would have otherwise been released straight to VOD if not for a somewhat recognizable cast.

