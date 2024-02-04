New Fortnite Rumor Teases Power Rangers Skins

A new rumor associated with Fortnite has indicated that skins associated with the classic TV series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers could soon be joining the battle royale game. At this point in time, Fortnite seems to have ties to just about every major franchise that you could think of. From Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, to Halo, God of War, and Dragon Ball Z, it's a bigger question at this point about which properties haven't shown up in Fortnite compared to those that have. Now, a new rumor is suggesting that the Power Rangers could be the next major IP to clash with the ever-popular multiplayer title.

Speaking on the latest episode of the XboxEra Podcast, host Nick Baker said that he's heard from an anonymous source that the Power Rangers are set to be an upcoming collab in Fortnite. Baker, who has previously leaked a number of other crossovers in Fortnite, said that he doesn't have a ton of details related to the collaboration at the moment. That being said, he did note that these skins could be landing in Fortnite relatively soon while stressing that release plans are always subject to change.

"It may be soon. Remember, Epic is very funny on timelines," Baker said. "I've heard that we might be seeing the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers coming to Fortnite. [...] I have no idea how they're going to structure it, all I got told is that the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers might be coming to Fortnite."

Elsewhere in mentioning this on the podcast, Baker theorized that Epic would bundle all of the Power Rangers together in a single bundle, much as they did with the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover. Generally speaking, this would make a ton of sense as Epic tends to sell skins and other accessories for various characters as a bundle if said characters are related to one another. If true, this indicates that the Power Rangers bundle in Fortnite would probably contain skins for the Red Ranger, Yellow Ranger, Pink Ranger, Blue Ranger, and Black Ranger. Obviously, this is all just rumor and speculation for the time being, but it's definitely feasible if this leak comes to fruition.

How would you feel about Power Rangers skins finally landing in Fortnite? And what other collaborations are you hoping to see hit the game in Chapter 5 Season 1 and beyond? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.