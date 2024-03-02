New Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Power Rangers Games Revealed

Renegade Game Studios held a special 10th Anniversary edition of Renegade Con, and during the festivities, they revealed around 30 new pre-orders. If you happen to be a fan of Renegade's G.I. Joe, Transformers, or Power Rangers lines, you are very much in luck, as they revealed new items across all three franchises, with four new items for G.I. Joe, 2 for Power Rangers, and 2 for Transformers. The entries in these lines are releasing in May, June, July, and August, and include new additions to the Roleplaying Game side and the Deck-Building Game side, as well as the first entry in an Axis & Allies crossover. You can find all of the pre-orders right here.

If you've been looking to get started in the G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game, Renegade is offering a Boot Camp Beginner Box with everything you need to jump in. The set is $35 and will be released in May, and in addition to the main rulebook also comes with two adventures, 8 pre-generated characters, a set of G.I. Joe dice, and a GM Screen.

(Photo: Renegade Game Studios)

For those who want to expand those adventures and add new playable factions to the mix, there's the G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game Intercontinental Adventures: Factions in Action Vol. 2 sourcebook. This sourcebook brings in three unaligned factions that you can include in your campaigns and play as, including the Arashikage ninja clan, the Dreadnok mercenary biker gang, and the Oktober Guard. These factions include new mechanics, stats, specialized equipment, and contacts. There are stat blocks for key members of each faction as well, including Storm Shadow, Back-Stop, Skymate, and Snow Storm.

(Photo: Renegade Game Studios)

There's one more way to add new elements to your G.I. Joe campaign, as Renegade also has the Quartermaster's Guide to Gear sourcebook up for pre-order. This retails for $45 and brings 16 new weapons from across G.I. Joe's history, as well as a new armor type, 18 vehicles, and 40 upgrades. There's a new Focus for each role in the game as well, including the Drone Pilot for infantry and the Neutralizer for Technicians. You'll also have 3 new Origins and 8 new Influences to choose from, including the Junker and the Futurist, and it's all topped off with ready-to-use bases for both G.I. Joe and Cobra. Those include the U.S.S. Flagg Aircraft Carrier and Cobra Terror Dromes.

The final G.I. Joe game up for pre-order is G.I. Joe Battle for the Arctic Circle. The game features the gameplay of Axis & Allies with a G.I. Joe theme and includes 3 scenarios to play through. You'll play as Joes or Cobra and will have a host of units at your disposal, with over 100 figures in the box. That includes regular Troopers, Snow Cat and W.O.L.F Vehicle units, Rattler and Skystriker Aircraft units, and Carrier and Cruiser ship units. You can even use the Weather Dominator to affect the game board and create new strategies on the fly. This retails for $60 and releases in May.

Moving to Power Rangers, the Roleplaying Game series is adding the Beneath the Helmet Sourcebook, which will hit in June and will retail for $45. This new sourcebook will include new content and story ideas for players and GM's and will bring in the Dino Charge and Dino Thunder Rangers along with their Zords, equipment, and villains like Mesogog, Sledge, and Lord Arcanon. You'll also have access to new player Roles, including Aqua, Graphite, and Dark Ranger options. Also included are new downtime rules, detailing your home base, and creating your own team.

The Power Rangers Deck-Building Game will also get new content in the It's Morphin Time expansion, which will retail for $40 and will hit stores this August. This newest expansion mixes in the show and the comics, bringing in Rocky, Adam, Aisha, and Kat as the new Mighty Morphin team alongside Matt Cook, who is the new Green Ranger in the comics. You'll face four new villains, including the evil Green Ranger, Master Vile, King Sphinx, and the Psycho Green Ranger. This is not a standalone expansion, so you will need the core game to play.

(Photo: Renegade Game Studios)

Now it's time for Transformers, which is receiving a Beginner Box for the Transformers Roleplaying Game. The Beginner Box includes the rulebook, two adventures, 8 pre-generated characters, Transformers dice, and a GM screen just like the G.I. Joe version, and will retail for $35. It will be released in May.

The Transformers: Deck-Building Game is also getting a new expansion titled Chaos Unleashed, which will retail for $30 and will be released in June. This set brings in some fan favorites to play as, including Rodimus Prime, Wreck-Gar, and Galvatron, and they will face the powerful Unicron in battle. The best part though is that you can play this cooperatively or one versus many, and up to four players can take Unicron on. Unicron also comes with his own starter cards and a character card to become playable in the the One versus Many mode.

You can find all of the new games and pre-orders right here, and we'll keep you posted when more details are revealed. Which games are you most excited for?