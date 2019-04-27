Star Trek’s Kate Mulgrew Reminds Fans Voyager Entered the Endgame 18 Years Before Avengers, Offers Tips

The Avengers enter the endgame this weekend and Avengers: Endgame is blowing up box office records. Kate Mulgrew, star of Star Trek: Voyager, is here to remind fans that’s Capt. Kathryn Janeway and the crew of the USS Voyager entered the endgame almost two decades ago.

“Endgame” was the title of the two-part Star Trek: Voyager series finale that aired 18 years ago, in which — with the use of time travel — the Voyager and her crew were able to get past the Borg and return home from the Delta Quadrant. Mulgrew took to Twitter to remind the Avengers and their fans of this fact.

“I hear there’s an Endgame happening soon…” Mulgrew tweeted, “the Voyager crew did that 18 years ago with a little help from Future Me. The Borg Queen didn’t stand a chance! Perhaps the Avengers will study my tactics? Good luck team, I know you will prevail.” She even personally offered Chris Evans (Captain America) some tips, tweeting, “Captain to Captain, let me know if you need any galaxy-saving tips!” Take a look below.

It seems Mulgrew keeps up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In March, she tweeted about the premiere of Captain Marvel.

“To Captain Marvel from Captain Janeway — we know a thing or two about saving the galaxy, don’t we? My best to Brie Larson on her trailblazing role. Enjoy going Higher, Further, Faster. Great to see a female-led superhero movie today of all days. Warp speed ahead!”

Endgame is receiving praise from critics and fans, including ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. “The final movie in Marvel’s Infinity Saga is a masterpiece,” Davis writes in his review. “It’s an absolute spectacle which needs to be watched on the biggest screen possible. It’s a love letter to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, I’d argue that Avengers: Endgame is the film event of our lifetime and lives up to every bit of global hype it has garnered. It is setting a new standard and raising the bar for event films and likely will not be matched in this generation of filmmaking.”

Endgame had the widest box office opening of all time. Projections for Endgame‘s opening weekend total are now in the record-shattering $345-$375 million range, with some suggesting that $400 million may not be out of the question. The film may also have the first $1 billion opening weekend at the global box office.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

