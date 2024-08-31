Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Removes Controversial Modern Warfare 3 Feature

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to reverse a controversial gameplay feature from recent COD games when it releases in October via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. With as many Black Ops games there have been, let alone Call of Duty games across all the sub-series, there should be a high level of consistency from release to release, but there isn’t. With four studios working on the series, things are always changing. This is the case even from Treyarch game to Treyarch game. To this end, perhaps it should come as no surprise that the series doesn’t know what it wants to do with unlocking weapon camos.

In recent games, Call of Duty put weapon camos behind weapon level requirements. This meant you had to level up the weapon to its max before you could start the grind for said weapon camos. Now it is back to what it was before this controversial change. In other words, players can start grinding towards unlocking weapon camos without the need of hitting a weapon level first. This is something just about every player was desperate to see changed. Suffice to say Call of Duty players are excited about the reversal.

It remains to be seen if Treyarch deploys any other techniques to keep players playing. The whole point of the weapon max level system was to keep players grinding. It was a cheap player retention technique. With it gone, it will be interesting to see if Treyarch tweaks anything else elsewhere to make up for this loss. Further, it will be interesting to see if this sticks around or becomes exclusive to Treyarch games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to release worldwide on October 25 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.