Star Trek: Picard — Countdown Preview References Classic Next Generation Episodes

Star Trek: Picard premiered last week on CBS All Access. This week, as fans await episode two, they can read the conclusion to IDW Publishing comic book prequel series Star Trek: Picard – Countdown. IDW released a new preview of the issue today and it shows references to several of Picard’s past adventures during the Star Trek: The Next Generation era on the issue’s first page. As he attempts to make his escape from the Romulan colony on Yuyat Beta, Picard reflects on his life and past adventures. The page shows scenes from Star Trek: The Next Generation that include Picard’s transformation into Locutus in “The Best of Bost Worlds,” learning to play the Ressikan flute in “The Inner Light,” defying his Cardassian captor in “Chain of Command,” and facing the Borg queen in the film Star Trek: First Contact. You can see the preview for yourself below.

Star Trek: Picard – Countdown reveals some of Picard’s efforts to relocate the Romulan people before a supernova destroyed their planet. Despite operating out of goodwill, the secretive Romulans remained suspicious of Picard even as he attempted to execute his operation. That same mission would ultimately drive a wedge between Picard and Starfleet.

Star Trek: Picard – Countdown #3

(W) Mike Johnson, Kirsten Beyer (A) Angel Hernandez (CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher

Jean-Luc Picard has traveled to the furthest reaches of the galaxy, defeated impossible foes, and survived in the face of unthinkable odds, but it’s the end of this one mission that will change his life forever.

The official countdown to CBS All Access’s Star Trek: Picard ends here, and things will never be the same…

In Shops: Jan 29, 2020

SRP: $4.99

