Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Celebrate the Enterprise-D's Return

The Star Trek: The Next Generation crew returned to the USS Enterprise-D in the final season of Star Trek: Picard. On Monday, Paramount+ released a behind-the-scenes featurette celebrating the painstaking work that went into accurately recreating the Enterprise-D's bridge and showing the emotion felt by the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew as they stepped onto the set recreating the same stage they spent countless hours on during their seven seasons filming Star Trek: The Next Generation. The "We Love You, Enterprise-D" featurette features comments from all the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members who participated in Star Trek: Picard's final seasons (you can get Wil Wheaton's reaction separately), as well as Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas, Star Trek head producer Alex Kurtzman, and others.

Star Trek: Picard's final two episodes brought Jean-Luc Picard and the rest of the Enterprise's former senior officers -- William Riker, Deanna Troi, Geordi La Forge, Worf, Data, and Beverly Crusher -- home as they returned to the Fleet Museum, where ships from Starfleet's history are on display, to learn that Geordi had rebuilt the USS Enterprise-D, right down the computer's voice. Lucky for them, it was ready to return to action to fend off the Borg's latest attack.

The Enterprise-D returns in Star Trek: Picard

ComicBook.com spoke to Jonathan Frakes (Riker) about returning to the Enterprise-D bridge. He admitted that he and the rest of the cast were a little emotional, but perhaps not at the moment you might think.

"Didn't you feel it when the turbo lift door opened and we all wandered around and found our part of the bridge?" he said. "The music I think helped. But the most wonderful part of the morning was we were all jammed in that fucking elevator together just like we had been 35 years ago, knocking each other out of their marks and taking the piss out of each other. It was just as childish and rambunctious a group as it was when we were doing Next Gen. What we've all felt and how thrilled we were to be back on and all the emotion around being on that bridge, that was all very real. We felt that. But when we got set to do the shot and we were all there waiting for action and we were packed into that little room, that's the moment that we all remembered. Oh my God, because we've all been friends for 36 years. So to be packed in a room together in uniform, it was a very special place to be with those doors closed. I'll say that."

How to watch Star Trek: Picard

The Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is streaming now in full on Paramount+. All previous Star Trek: Picard episodes, as well as all episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and every other episode of Star Trek television) are streaming now on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.