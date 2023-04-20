How the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Finale Sets Up a Spinoff Series

Star Trek: Picard may be coming to its end, but the Series Finale episode "The Last Generation" was also a clear launchpad for new spinoff series to follow it.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 ended with quite a finale episode, which brought the proud legacy of Star Trek: The Next Generation around and used to open a whole new door to the future. (SPOILERS) Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and is old friends Worf (Michale Dorn), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) rode the classic Enterprise-D into battle against the Borg, and finally destroy their queen. However, in the epilogue of the series, there's still a lot to sort out – and some new status quo to establish.

How Star Trek Picard's Finale Sets Up A Spinoff Series

(Photo: Paramount)

The Ending of Star Trek: Picard sees the debut of a new USS Enterprise-G, which is actually the former USS Titan rechristened under the legacy name. Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) is promoted to captain of the Enterprise-G, with Raffi (Michelle Hurd) as her First Officer and Jack Crusher (Ed Speelers) as a liaison. As the trio joke, they may just be the most ragtag choice of lead officers Starfleet has ever put together – which is perfectly in keeping with the legacy of the Enterprise.

Many Star Trek fans are already hyped to see where the series boldly goes next, with Seven of Nine, Raffi, Jack, and the former Titan crew leading the Enterprise-G out into this new Star Trek Universe of the 25th century. The Picard finale teased us with some big things about this new crew and story – including holding back Seven of Nine's captain catchphrase saying, and delivering a post-credits scene, which revealed that Jack Crusher's destiny is big enough to warrant a visit from Q (John de Lancie), who promises Picard's son that they will have "trial" together like Q and Jean-Luc did in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Right from that setup, this next chapter of Star Trek (which we vote be titled "Star Trek: Legacy") has several fan-favorite characters and plenty of franchise nostalgia clout to kick off an exciting new season. There's also the larger context of Starfleet nearly being annihilated by the Borg to reconcile with – as well as all of the dark parts of the cosmos that Seven of Nine and Raffi have both seen, as a Fenris Ranger and Federation spy, respectively. Combined with Jack's time in the underworld, Enterprise-G's ongoing mission could be unlike any other before it.

(Photo: Paramount)

Star Trek: Picard is now streaming on Paramount+.