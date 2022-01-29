Star Trek: Picard No Man’s Land Releases First Preview

In January, Simon & Schuster announced it’d push the Star Trek literary universe into the audio drama space with Star Trek: Picard: No Man’s Land. Now fans can get their first taste of the adventure. The publisher released the first excerpt from No Man’s Land, featuring the return of Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker. No Man’s Land picks up immediately after Star Trek: Picard Season 1’s finale. In the story, Seven of Nine and Raffi enjoy some time off together until a cry for help from a distant planet interrupts them. In the excerpt, listeners can hear as Seven and Raffi arrive at the site and find things there are not quite what they expected. You can listen below.

Star Trek: Picard co-creator/writer/producer Kirsten Beyer and Star Trek comic writer Mike Johnson co-wrote Star Trek: Picard: No Man’s Land. It’s a full-cast dramatization. In addition to Ryan and Hurd, No Man’s Land‘s cast includes Fred Tatasciore (Lt. Shaxs on Star Trek: Lower Decks), John Kassir (the Crypt-Keeper on HBO’s Tales from the Crypt), and John Cutmore-Scott (ABC’s Deception).

Raffi is also the focus of the next . In that story, Raffi must choose between returning to her career in Starfleet Intelligence or taking a teaching position at Starfleet Academy. The choice becomes simpler when a Romulan spy, an old contact, sends a message asking for assistance. Raffi heads back into the shadows with Cristobal Rios, Dr. Agnes Jurati, and Jean-Luc Picard’s help.

Ryan has voiced Seven of Nine in her Star Trek: Picard iteration for Star Trek Online‘s 10th-anniversary update, Legacy. “I’m having a great time on Picard,” Ryan told ComicBook.com during an interview ahead of the update’s launch. “It’s a very happy set. It’s a very relaxed set, which has been great.”

Are you excited for Star Trek: Picard: No Man’s Land? What do you think of this excerpt? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard: No Man’s Land goes on sale on February 22nd. It’s available to pre-order now on Amazon. Star Trek: Picard Season 1 is streaming no on Paramount+. Season 2 debuts on Paramount+ on March 3rd.