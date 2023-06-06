Star Trek Crews Collide In Day of Blood Crossover Preview (Exclusive)

Crews collide in an exclusive preview of Star Trek: Day of Blood #1, kicking off Star Trek's first comic book crossover event. Day of Blood brings together the casts of IDW Publishing's Eisner-nominated Star Trek series and its spinoff, Star Trek: Defiant. Star Trek's Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing collaborated with Star Trek: Defiant's Christopher Cantwell to write this kickoff issue, with Star Trek's Ramon Rosanas providing the artwork, Lee Loughridge the colors, and Clayton Cowles the lettering. Malachi Ward created the issue's cover. The Star Trek: Day of Blood preview sees Captain Sisko' and the crew of the USS Theseus having a tense reunion with Worf and the renegade crew of the USS Defiant. You can see the full preview below.

Star Trek: Day of Blood sees the casts of Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant dealing with the threat of the Red Path, the extremist faction led by Klingon Emperor Kahless II that is bent on eliminating all godlike beings from the galaxy. Though not on good terms, Sisko and Worf must put their differences aside if they hope to stop Kahless' deicidal streak and the bloody trail he's left in its wake.

"Star Trek was the original shared universe…so Collin, Chris, and I are deeply honored to continue to bring a line-wide continuity and intricately planned storyline to the new IDW comics line," Lanzing said in a statement when ComicBook.com first revealed Star Trek: Day of Blood #1. "Our very first pitch on this story included two interlocking ongoing titles that could build to a kind of event unlike any that Trek comics have managed before—an inspiring, mind-bending flagship series in Star Trek and a more subtle, dark, and dangerous series in Defiant. It was an absolute pipe dream of a pitch, one that we never imagined would become the backbone of a hit new comics line—nor unite us with a writer of Christopher Cantwell's caliber, who would push us to constantly deliver next-level comics storytelling, nor masterful artists like Ramon Rosanas and Ángel Unzueta, who would elevate every page with their designs, artistry, and ambition. And now, one year into the line, we're finally ready to bring it all to a head with our very first line-wide comics event."

Star Trek: Day of Blood #1 goes on sale on July 19th. The deadline for pre-orders is Monday, June 12th. See the solicitation information and preview below.