Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Premiere Date Announced

On Wednesday, Paramount+ officially announced that Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, the final season of the series, will premiere on Thursday, April 4th on the streaming service in the U.S., the UK, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 will also premiere on April 4th on Paramount+ in Canada. The Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 will see the first two episodes of the series' final 10-episode season released at launch. New Star Trek: Discovery episodes will follow weekly on Thursdays. Here's the official Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 synopsis from Paramount+:

"The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well…dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

(Photo: Paramount+)

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 is the Show's Final Season

Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green recently teased in the show's final season that, "There's a big thing. A biiiig thing in Season 5." And, compared to Star Trek: Discovery Season 4's heavy subject matter and tone, "a great sense of adventure and fun. It's a bit of a tonal shift that I think people will enjoy."

"I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with Star Trek: Discovery is ending," Martin-Green said in a statement released when Paramount+ confirmed Star Trek: Discovery would end with its fifth season. "I'm astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I'm deeply grateful. I'm also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers.

"I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of 'Trek' with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans. The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of Trek and an entire entertainment platform, and we'll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here's to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let's fly... "

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Cast

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll) are recurring guest stars.

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Discovery in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Sonequa Martin-Green, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers. Kurtzman and Paradise act as co-showrunners.

Star Trek: Discovery's first four seasons are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 and Season 3 also are available on the Pluto TV Star Trek channel in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. In Canada, Star Trek: Discovery airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel.