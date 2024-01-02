Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode Titles Revealed

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's episode titles have been revealed. These titles represent the final 10 episodes of Star Trek: Discovery, as Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 will be the series' final season. At CCXP in December, Paramount+ released a new clip from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 and announced the season will debut in April. Thanks to the WGA directory, we now know the season's episode titles and who wrote each episode (credit to Trek Movie for spotting the listing first). Thanks to the listings, we know Star Trek: Discovery co-showrunner Michelle Paradise wrote the Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 premiere episode and co-wrote the season finale, which has become the show's series finale.

By the series' end, there will be 65 total episodes of Star Trek: Discovery over its five seasons, which have run since 2017. The list of episode titles follows. While we don't' spot anything too telling in the titles, there could be spoilers baked into the names:

"Red Directive," written by Michelle Paradise "Under the Twin Moons," written by Alan McElroy "Jinaal," written by Kyle Jarrow & Lauren Wilkinson "Face the Strange," written by Sean Cochran "Mirrors," Johanna Lee & Carlos Cisco "Whistlespeak," written by Kenneth Lin & Brandon A. Schultz "Erigah," written by M. Raven Metzner "Labyrinths," written by Lauren Wilkinson & Eric J. Robbins "Lagrange Point," written by Sean Cochran & Ari Friedman "Life, Itself," written by Kyle Jarrow & Michelle Paradise

While the WGA listing does not name directors for each episode, we already have a bit of information in that regard. Star Trek legend Jonathan Frakes directed Star Trek: Discovery's penultimate episode, "Lagrange Point." Frakes also revealed that Star Trek: Discovery's producing director Olatunde Osunsanmi directed the finale, "Life, Itself," and had to return to Toronto for reshoots to turn the season finale into a series finale.

Star Trek: Discovery Cast

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 is said to focus more on adventure and exploration than previous seasons. According to the season's synopsis, Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 "will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 also features Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll) in recurring guest star roles.

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Discovery with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are Star Trek: Discovery's executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise are the series' co-showrunners.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 premieres on Paramount+ in April. Star Trek: Discovery's first four seasons are streaming on Paramount+ now.