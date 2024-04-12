Star Trek: Discovery's Blu Del Barrio on What the Future Holds for Adira

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Episode 3, "Jinaal" debuted on Paramount+ on Thursday, bringing a big change for Adira Tal. [SPOILERS for the episode follow.] For as long as they've been on Star Trek: Discovery, Adira has been involved with Gray Tal, a Trill who became a literal part of Adira after his death. Through some sci-fi shenanigans involving the synthetic golem body introduced in Star Trek: Picard, Gray got a new lease on life. He returned to Trill to train as a Guardian while Adira remained on Discovery. It seems distance has led Gray and Adira on different paths as the couple decided to call it quits, but remain friends, in "Jinaal." ComicBook.com had the opportunity to ask Blu del Barrio, who plays Adira, about the storytelling opportunities this opens up for Adira in the remainder of Discovery's final season.

"Without saying too much, I think they show a lot more initiative than they have in the past with their own path and with what they want to do, and I think putting themselves, maybe not first but a little bit higher on the list, which is a huge change for them," del Barrio says. And I think that the rest of the season is time that they are able to be a bit more introspective and actually think about, "What do I want? What is going to make me feel better? What do I want my path to look like?" We've usually seen them much more externally focused on other people and how other people are perceiving them. So this is, I think it's just a big growing moment for them."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 on Paramount+

According to Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's official synopsis, the season "finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's recurring guest stars include Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Discovery in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise are co-showrunners.

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 debut weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+.