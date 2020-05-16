Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Hints Picard's New Android Body Will Be Explored In Season 2

✖

Patrick Stewart will return as Jean-Luc Picard in the second season of Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access. But is it the same Captain Jean-Luc Picard that fans grew to love in Star Trek: The Next Generation? That's a question that fans have been discussing since Jean-Luc's resurrection in the first season finale of Picard, "Et in Arcadia Ego." In the episode, Picard finally succumbed to the brain abnormality he first discovered in the last episode of The Next Generation. After a conversation with Data, Picard returned to the land of the living in a new android golem body prepared by Alton Soong and Agnes Jurati.

"Brilliantly and wonderfully they were able to perform surgery on me in such a way that I survived and came back," Stewart says of the season's ending in an interview with Gold Derby. "But, now with an artificial life inside me – not a subservient cruel one like the Borg, but we shall see. We don’t know how Picard is going to live with this new condition which has become part of his life, which is going to extend his life."

It's an interesting turn for a character who has lived with the trauma of Borg assimilation. Fans will see where the series' new showrunner and writing team take the character when the new season debuts. Stewart says work is continuing on the series despite the coronavirus pandemic. He teased that the new season will involve some game-changing events.

"It is, yeah. Because of how we are living currently, there is no writers’ room, of course. But everybody is writing and they are keeping me in touch with what is going on. We have video conferences," he says. "There are startling events predicted in season two. I am so excited about them because it is taking season one on from where we were. We are not going to be covering the same ground. It is going to be extraordinary. I am very excited about it. Of course, I can’t go into detail at all. I have a long conference planned for tomorrow where I hope for certain aspects of how season two will develop, and I’m looking forward to it very much."

In the meantime, fans still have the third season of Star Trek: Discovery to look forward to some time this year. The adult animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks plans to debut in 2020 as well. On Friday, CBS All Access announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a new series following Captain Pike's Enterprise crew. The first season of Star Trek: Picard is streaming on CBS All Access.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.